New information released Tuesday shows traffic at the Bluewater Bridge dropped 0.92% in 2017 compared to the year before.

Statistics issued by the Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association (BTOA) show passenger car traffic was down 0.37 percent, with 2,975,965 vehicles.

Truck traffic fell 1.89 percent, with 1,648,520 transport trucks crossing the bridge and bus and miscellaneous traffic dropped 6.37 percent with 5042 in 2017.

The BTOA is a bi-national membership organization representing the international bridge and tunnel crossings between Ontario, Michigan and New York.

Overall in 2017, between all crossings into Mich. and New York, there were 33,821,643 car truck and bus crossings.

That resulted in an increase of 0.47 percent or 158,500 vehicles.