LONDON, ONT -- The Jays Care Foundation says it is celebrating the Blue Jays playoff push with 12 Days of 50/50, as part of its Major League Baseball-leading 50/50 draws.

The organization is calling on fans across Ontario to rally together and get their tickets, with all proceeds supporting Ontario families through COVID-19.

“When the lockdown began, we phoned over a 1000 families who take part in the programs across the countries. We listened to their concerns, and anxieties, and we immediately did something we aren’t used to do. More relief work, distributing over $100,000 worth of grocery store gift cards,” says executive director of the Jays Care Foundation, Robert Witchel.

Witchel says the foundation works with families that are living at or below the poverty line, and families with kids who have disabilities, adding that the money from the draw will go a long way for Ontario families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we found was that for a lot of the families, they’ve lost jobs, and they didn’t have tech available for kids to take part in remote learning. So we have provided tech and also funded around 50 Boys and Girls Clubs across Canada, including one in London.”

The foundation has also created a virtual program curriculum and trained hundreds of front-line youth workers to create engaging content for youth. And they have also sent out 1,000 adaptive sport kits to families across the country so kids could exercise and be active at home.

Witchel says they are already thinking forward to the winter, and what kind of programs they can offer to support those families in need.

“Families that have lost jobs are worried about getting new winter clothing for their kids. After-school programing as well, so working with boys and girls club to continue online virtual programs, and in person where possible.”

Witchel says there will be daily prize giveaways, including autographed memorabilia and game-worn equipment, as the jackpot rises through the twelfth and final day on Sept. 17.

Once you purchase a ticket, you are automatically eligible for every prize, and your ticket stays in for the big jackpot, that is already approaching $100,000.

This online draw is open for anyone in Ontario 18 years of age or older, and fans can get their tickets now at www.bluejays.com/5050.

Last month, a Blue Jays fan in Lambton Shores won the largest jackpot in Major League Baseball history, winning over $1.1 million.