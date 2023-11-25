Blowout loss for London Knights in Sudbury
The London Knights suffered their worst loss of the season Friday night against the Sudbury Wolves.
The Knights were midway through a northern Ontario road trip for a game London will probably want to forget about.
The Wolves got out to a big lead, running the score up in the third period.
The final score was 9-2 for Sudbury.
The Knights road trip wraps up Saturday night with a visit to Barrie.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hamas is set to exchange more hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel
Hamas was preparing to release more than a dozen hostages Saturday for several dozen Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, on the second day of a ceasefire that has allowed critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and given civilians their first respite after seven weeks of war.
'We can live:' How Fredericton's growing, affordable tiny home community offers hope
Nestled next to a Walmart on Fredericton’s Northside sits a new community with row upon row of tiny homes. Here's how the 12 Neighbours project is offering residents a chance at hope.
'It's irresponsible': Dietitians under scrutiny for sponsored posts promoting consumption of sugar
A trade association and several registered dietitians in Canada have come under scrutiny for promoting the consumption of sugar using potentially deceptive marketing practices, which experts say raise serious conflict of interest concerns.
Ontario Liberal members begin voting for a new leader today. Here's how it will work
Ontarians are a week away from learning who the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party will be.
B.C. man ordered to repay $3,800 after providing couple with 'absolute garbage' firewood
A B.C. couple who claimed a truckload of firewood they paid $3,800 for turned out to be "unusable" has been awarded a refund at the province's small claims tribunal.
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
Pope Francis has a hospital checkup after coming down with the flu
Pope Francis went to the hospital Saturday for tests after he came down with the flu, but the results ruled out any respiratory problems, the Vatican said.
Digging to rescue 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in India halted after machine breaks
Attempts to reach 41 construction workers stuck in a collapsed tunnel in northern India for two weeks were again stymied Saturday. The drilling machine broke down late Friday while making its way through the rubble, stones and metal.
Israeli-owned ship was targeted in suspected Iranian attack in Indian Ocean, U.S. official tells AP
A container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean as Israel wages war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, an American defence official said Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region needs more shelter space to meet the needs of the community, says support group
The Region of Waterloo and shelter groups can’t create enough spaces for those desperately needing somewhere stay. CTV News spoke to several people at the House of Friendship in Waterloo who are, or have, experienced homelessness.
-
University student pauses studies to become professional Pokémon player
A Wilfrid Laurier University student has decided to pursue a new and very different career -- professional Pokémon player.
-
Community Living Guelph Wellington set to suspend day programs, lay off staff due to lack of funding
A disability services and support organization for adults may soon have to end its day programs due to a lack of funding.
Windsor
-
Suspect who allegedly stole $800 after debit card left in ATM arrested
Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly fraudulently used a debit card at a local bank.
-
OPP investigate crash involving transport truck on 401
OPP say there was no serious injuries after a transport truck collided with the centre median on the Highway 401 in Chatham on Friday.
-
Stunt driving charge laid during RIDE program
Windsor police say 74 tickets were issued during a RIDE program Friday night.
Barrie
-
Police provide update after shooting in Barrie's downtown core
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a shooting in Barrie's downtown core Friday evening.
-
Convicted pedophile's disturbing actions unveiled in court after abduction attempt at Angus park
A Clearview Township man who is now a convicted pedophile was found guilty of attempting to abduct 12-year-old girls in an Angus park in 2019, and what police found inside his car can only be described as horrific.
-
'Lit Happens,' Orillia business woman capitalizes on city's infamous tree lighting
A downtown Orillia business owner is leveraging the attention of the city's underwhelming Christmas tree 'trunk' lighting by selling 'Lit Happens' merchandise to raise funds for charity, capitalizing on the incident that garnered disappointment among residents and even drew humour from The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.
Northern Ontario
-
Late removal of wolf/coyote traps costs northern Ont. man $2,850 in fines
A trapper from Nobel, Ont., has been fined after conservation officers discovered he had forgotten to remove wire snares set up to trap coyotes and wolves.
-
Ontario is one of the angriest places in Canada: study
Ontario has been found to be the second angriest region in the country, according to a new study.
-
Ottawa
-
Red Cross called in to assist residents after townhouse fire
Ottawa Fire Services says the Red Cross has been called in to assist residents affected by a townhouse fire overnight.
-
Glebe tenants refuse to leave, KISS cancels, and saying goodbye to Norman Fetterley: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
By the numbers: 11 pedestrian deaths this year by Ottawa drivers highlights growing problem
Another vehicle strike on a person in Vanier on Thursday evening is the latest in a string of pedestrian-involved collisions in the city.
Toronto
-
-
2023 Santa Claus Parade in Toronto: Here’s what you need to know
Festive floats, marching bands, and Christmas magic to return to the streets of Toronto this Sunday with the return of the annual Santa Claus parade.
-
Video shows how Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in a night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
Montreal
-
Proposed personal hygiene policy at Montreal libraries raises eyebrows
A new policy about personal hygiene at a public library in Montreal is raising a lot of eyebrows. Beginning in the New Year, if someone's hygiene is not up to standard, they might be asked to leave.
-
Chicoutimi Starbucks becomes first unionized franchise in Quebec
A Starbucks on Chicoutimi's main drag in Saguenay made history in the province becoming the first of the iconic coffee shop chain to unionize in Quebec.
-
Quebec shelters wants men to 'speak up' and help combat violence against women
A federation representing Quebec shelters for abused women and their children wants men to speak up, act, and be part of the solution in fighting violence against women.
Atlantic
-
Halifax bridge closed for maintenance across two weekends
The MacKay Bridge will be closed for two weekends in November and December for “critical maintenance,” according to Halifax Harbour Bridges.
-
Confusion abounds for P.E.I. nurses on $13K incentive payments
Some new nurses on P.E.I. are frustrated after it turned out the jobs they accepted didn’t qualify them for hefty signing bonuses in exchange for committing to two years.
-
Winnipeg
-
Businesses asking province for help in covering increase in crime costs
Restaurants and other small businesses in Manitoba are looking for provincial help to offset the costs of crime, as more than half of business owners say they're dealing with high rates of theft and vandalism.
-
Service disruptions possible Monday after Transit workers reject offer
Winnipeg Transit workers have rejected the City's latest collective bargaining agreement offer and will begin a series of job actions that could disrupt bus service as soon as Monday.
-
Hellebuyck gets shutout in Bowness' return, Winnipeg blanks Florida 3-0
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) -- Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 32 shots he faced, Dylan Samberg and Mason Appleton each had two assists and the Winnipeg Jets shut out the Florida Panthers 3-0 on Friday night.
Calgary
-
3 people injured in Black Friday night stabbing at CrossIron Mills, suspects in custody
Black Friday took on a whole different meaning after a second stabbing incident took place early Friday evening at CrossIron Mills in Balzac, leaving three people hospitalized.
-
Coleman and Lindholm ignite 4-goal 3rd period for Flames in 7-4 win over Stars
Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm scored 29 seconds apart early in a four-goal third period to put the Calgary Flames ahead in their 7-4 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night.
-
Part of our history': New book examines Peter Lougheed and his Métis grandmother
The Indigenous roots of one of Alberta's longest serving and best-known premiers is explored in a new book focusing on the ancestry of Peter Lougheed and his Métis grandmother.
Edmonton
-
1 man in custody following firearms complaint in St. Albert
An investigation is underway after St. Albert RCMP arrested one person and took them into custody following a Friday incident.
-
Expansion of Anthony Henday Drive complete in southwest Edmonton
After construction delays and major traffic jams, Anthony Henday Drive is now fully open in southwest Edmonton.
-
Vancouver
-
Watchdog says RCMP delaying investigation into unit that polices B.C. resource protests
The federal agency tasked with reviewing complaints against the RCMP says the police force is causing "significant delays" to an investigation of a unit set up to deal with protests against energy and logging projects.
-
Stranger assaults had plummeted months before Vancouver's 2022 election. Why didn't anyone know?
Newly released data suggests the number of random stranger attacks in Vancouver was plummeting months before the 2022 election – a positive trend that would apparently remain unknown to police, politicians or the public for another full year.
-
Buzz-free bevvies: Inside Metro Vancouver's first non-alcoholic bar and bottle shop
A husband and wife team have opened Metro Vancouver's first non-alcoholic bar in a Port Coquitlam strip mall.