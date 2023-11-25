LONDON
London

    • Blowout loss for London Knights in Sudbury

    London Knights London Knights

    The London Knights suffered their worst loss of the season Friday night against the Sudbury Wolves.

    The Knights were midway through a northern Ontario road trip for a game London will probably want to forget about.

    The Wolves got out to a big lead, running the score up in the third period.

    The final score was 9-2 for Sudbury.

    The Knights road trip wraps up Saturday night with a visit to Barrie.  

