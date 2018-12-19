

CTV London





Elgin County OPP say no one was injured after a truck on Highway 401 crossed into the median - dragging the tension cables with it - to the edge of oncoming traffic.

Police were called to the collision around 4 p.m. Monday near Downie Line just north of Rodney, Ont.

Investigators say a tire blew on a westbound commercial truck, which then crossed the median and came to rest on the north shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

Two eastbound vehicles sustained minor damage after colliding with debris from the truck and tension cables.

The West Elgin Fire Department was also called in as a precaution as the truck was carrying flammable liquids.

The eastbound lanes were briefly closed to facilitate the removal of the truck.