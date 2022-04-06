Bloody scene described by forensic investigators at murder trial

The jury in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Ashley Williams was shown disturbing images of the crime scene along Richmond Row in downtown London.

London Police Service Detective Rick Terrio described the trail of blood he found in the area of Richmond and Piccadilly streets where Dereck Szaflarski, 27, was stabbed to death.

“There was a pool of blood in front of 700 Richmond St. were Mr. Szaflarski succumbed to his injuries,” said Terrio.

Szaflarski, a well known London fitness instructor died after an altercation with another man after a night downtown celebrating his birthday on May 26, 2018.

The court has heard that four days after the incident, Robert Ashley Williams, 39, turned himself into London police. He faces a charge of second-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

The Crown’s case resumes on Thursday.