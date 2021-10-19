Bloody scene described at Karl Hallman murder trial

Police investigate after a fatal stabbing on Notre Dame Drive in London, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (Morgan Baker / CTV London) Police investigate after a fatal stabbing on Notre Dame Drive in London, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (Morgan Baker / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island