Bloody scene described at Karl Hallman murder trial
The first witness at the murder trial of Karl Hallman, 30, described how the accused looked on the night that Nicholas 'Nico' Anthony Baltzis died.
Baltzis, 25, was discovered bleeding on the floor of a home in a south London neighbourhood in January of 2019.
John Learn testified that he was going by 740 Notre Dame Dr. on Jan. 6 of that year to drop off old doors in a dumpster because Baltzis had a bin in the driveway.
When he knocked on the door, Learn said the accused answered the door, “He (Hallman) looked like he was covered in paint...like red.”
Learn went on to say that Hallman, “Opened the door the rest of the way and Nico was lying on the floor...he was faced down.”
He continued, “I noticed a laceration across his stomach and a gash to his head.
Learn said Hallman was angry and when he walked past Baltzis, “He (Hallman) stomped on his head...like you stomp on a watermelon.” Learn said he didn’t know if Baltzis was alive saying, “I couldn’t tell if he was breathing or not.”
Learn asked Hallman what happened, “He responded to me, ‘We got into a fight and I had to stab him.’”
Learn said Hallman asked him what he was supposed to do now. He said while he called 911, the accused left the house.
Hallman was arrested by police a short while later and charged with second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.
The trial is continuing with the Crown calling more witnesses.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
UPDATED | Haiti gang wants US$17 million ransom for kidnapped American, Canadian missionaries
A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, is demanding US$1 million ransom per person, although authorities are not clear whether that includes the five children being held, a top Haitian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Having mono in adolescence may increase MS risk later in life: study
Having infectious mononucleosis, also known as mono, during childhood and adolescence may be a risk factor for developing multiple sclerosis later in life, a new study suggests.
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
'I'm heartbroken by this': Celine Dion delays opening of Las Vegas shows due to medical reasons
Just weeks before Céline Dion was set to return to the stage in Las Vegas, the Quebec superstar is delaying her show due to "unforeseen medical symptoms," her team said in a news release.
'I feel a great responsibility': Meet Liberal Rechie Valdez, Canada's first Filipina MP
Rechie Valdez has turned self-described 'side hustles' into full-time focuses as an entrepreneur, and is now taking on a new challenge: Liberal MP for Mississauga-Streetsville. In taking her seat in the House of Commons next month as one of 50 rookies elected, she'll also be making history as Canada's first federally-elected Filipina MP.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports two COVID-19 deaths, eight new cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged two more COVID-19-related deaths and eight cases on Tuesday.
-
Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours
Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.
-
WRDSB insists they're not cancelling Halloween, cite 'mixed messaging' as issue
As a petition circulates to try to change their stance, Waterloo Region’s public school board is insisting they’re not cancelling Halloween.
Windsor
-
'Blending is beautiful': JP Wiser’s launches blend-your-own whisky kits
Hiram Walker Distillery in Windsor is the distillery of the year, four years running and now, the two-time master blender of the year wants to let you try your hand at his craft.
-
Transit Windsor routes added to possible COVID-19 exposure list
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public about possible exposure to COVID-19 on certain Transit Windsor routes.
-
New cases and COVID-19 outbreaks decrease in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 and a drop in outbreaks in the region.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Veteran Barrie police officer pleads guilty for suspect shooting in 2018 robbery
A veteran Barrie police officer charged for firing his handgun while investigating a robbery three years ago has pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm.
-
Driver destroys pickup truck in crash with telephone pole, police say
A 24-year-old Penetanguishene man faces charges after totalling his pickup truck in a crash with a telephone pole early Tuesday morning in Penetanguishene, police say.
-
Police seek suspect accused of armed robbery at Orillia pharmacy
Provincial police are looking to the public for help in identifying a man they believe to be connected to an armed robbery investigation at an Orillia business on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario woman charged after being found unresponsive in a vehicle
A woman found passed out behind the wheel of a car in northern Ontario along with suspected drugs has been charged and her vehicle impounded, police say.
-
Northern Ontario raid nets guns and drugs cache
One person has been charged and several guns along with $35K in drugs have been seized following a raid in a small northern Ontario town, police say.
-
Ontario police seize more than $22 million worth of illegal cannabis
Provincial police say they have seized more than $22 million worth of illegal cannabis from properties in St. Catharines and Vineland, Ont.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop with low daily case count
Ottawa Public Health is reporting eight more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily case count since August.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
-
Protesters face off with anti-trans activist outside Ottawa school
Counter-protesters gathered to take a stand against an anti-trans activist outside a west end school.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
-
Teenage girl struck by vehicle in Scarborough dies in hospital
Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.
-
Brampton Ont. man found guilty of murdering wife and mother-in-law sentenced to life in jail
A Brampton, Ont. man has been sentenced to two concurrent life sentences after he was found guilty of murdering of his wife and mother-in-law four years ago.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE AT 2 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 2 P.M. | Legault government hits reset with inaugural speech ahead of 2022 provincial election
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's government will set out its priorities for the rest of its mandate with an inaugural speech later today.
-
Montreal boy, 16, fatally stabbed outside his school; police seek three teen suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
-
New COVID-19 cases in Quebec drop below 400
Quebec reported Tuesday that 342 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and four people have died.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases and 122 recoveries on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
-
Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 'small outbreak' at Kentville hospital
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
-
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba records 102 new COVID cases; three deaths reported Tuesday
Manitoba has once again hit triple digits with new COVID-19 cases, as the province recorded 102 new cases on Tuesday.
-
Former Nygard building goes up in flames; Winnipeggers asked to avoid area
A building in Winnipeg’s West End has gone up in flames, and people are being asked to avoid the area.
-
Woman charged for robbing Winnipeg bank: police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a woman following a bank robbery Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Incumbent Sean Chu defeats DJ Kelly by 52 votes in Ward 4
With all 30 tabulators reporting, incumbent Sean Chu has unofficially won the race to represent Ward 4 in city council.
-
'Hopeful he'll return back to us': Victim in downtown Calgary random assault fights for life in hospital
The family of a man in a Calgary hospital after being assaulted downtown in a series of violent attacks last week is praying he pulls through and are looking for answers as to why it happened.
-
Jyoti Gondek elected as Calgary's first female mayor
Jyoti Gondek has been declared as Calgary's next mayor.
Edmonton
-
Amarjeet Sohi elected Edmonton's 36th mayor, 4 incumbent councillors defeated
Amarjeet Sohi won a sizable victory in Edmonton's mayoral race, while incumbent city councillors had a mixed night.
-
Kenney to join health officials in Tuesday COVID-19 update
Government and health officials will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.
-
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Man taken to hospital after Courtenay motel fire destroys supportive housing units
An early morning fire Tuesday has destroyed a portion of a motel in Courtenay, B.C., used for supportive housing.
-
Netflix TV series boosts popularity of film locations in Greater Victoria
The Netflix miniseries Maid is earning global praise – and it appears that seemingly ordinary Greater Victoria shooting locations are quickly becoming popular tourist attractions.
-
British Columbia appoints former Calgary police deputy chief as sergeant-at-arms
The B.C. government has appointed a new sergeant-at-arms in the legislature nearly three years after the former officer in the assembly was suspended.