WINGHAM, ONT. -- Batten down the hatches. It's going to be a long, snowy night in parts of Midwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada has just posted a Blizzard Warning for Saugeen Shores, Kincardine, Hanover and Dundalk.

Intense snow squalls had already begun by Thursday afternoon, and were expected to continue through the night and Friday.

As much as another 50 centimetres of snow could fall in southern Grey and southern Bruce counties between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning.

The squalls are being fuelled by a wide open Lake Huron that has very little ice cover, and 60-70 km/h winds.

There is also a flood watch for the shores of Lake Huron, where waves will be ramping up during the storm.

Road closures and event cancellations are expected throughout the region Thursday night, especially in the areas under the blizzard warning.