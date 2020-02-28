LONDON, ONT -- Winter is ending February with a bang.

As much as 50 centimetres of snow has fallen in parts of Grey and Bruce counties since Thursday, leaving behind a path of closed roads, event cancellations, and tired snowplow drivers.

Over 20 major roads in Huron, Bruce and Grey counties have been closed because of the relentless snow squall, which stretches from the Lake Huron shoreline, all the way to New Brunswick.

Some roads were closed because they were simply impassable, because as much as five cenitmetres of snow was falling every hour.

It got so bad at it’s peak that snowplows were pulled off the roads in parts of Midwestern Ontario.

Even OPP detachments have been shuttered for the day in Walksrton, Chatsworth and Wiarton due to the weather.

Schools in areas stretching from Exeter to Wiarton have been closed.



Buses cancelled across the region

There are localized school bus cancellations across the region Friday due to road conditions and school closures.

My Big Yellow Bus says that school buses have been cancelled to the following Middlesex and North London schools:Medway,Wilberforce, St. Patrick’s, Oxbow and Centennial.

In Sarnia-Lambton buses have been cancelled for Zone 1, while all other zones are running as normal. The affected schools are:

Aberarder Central School

Bosanquet Central School

East Lambton Elementary School

Errol Village School

Grand Bend Public

Holy Rosary School

Kinnwood Central

St. Peter Canisius School

Plympton-Wyoming School

St. John Fisher

North Lambton Secondary School

In Huron-Perth buses have been cancelled in the following areas:Dual Credit, Listowel, Milverton, Mitchell, St. Marys, Stratford, Clinton/Seaforth and Exeter/South Huron.

