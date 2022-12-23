Blizzard closes roads across Midwestern Ontario

Blizzard conditions in Wingham in the afternoon of Friday, December 23, 2022 (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Blizzard conditions in Wingham in the afternoon of Friday, December 23, 2022 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver