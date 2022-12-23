Blizzard closes roads across Midwestern Ontario

The road closed signs went up quickly this afternoon across Midwestern Ontario as a blizzard tore across the region.

"Usually we don’t get storms like this, especially the past few years, but it’s back," says Bruce County resident, Tim Stuchara.

Winds pushing 100 kilometres an hour, coupled with constant snowfall, as much as 5 centimetres an hour, is pushing the region into a virtual lockdown. The OPP have closed all roadways, they patrol, in Huron and Perth County. Roadways across Bruce and Grey County are starting to close, as well. It’s so bad, snowplows, in parts of the region, are being pulled off the roadways, because of the treacherous conditions.

A sign closing off the roads at the corner of Highway 86 and Highway 4 in Wingham on Friday, December 23, 2022 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)Thankfully, schools across the four counties, and across much of Ontario, were pre-emptively closed today, because even if buses would have made it to school this morning, they would have been left stranded there, due to the weather.

As for the power grid, it’s largely withstanding the powerful storm, so far, with pockets of hydro outages stretching from Tobermory to Lucan. Still, any power outage could be life-threatening tonight, as temperatures fall below minus 15.

Which is why so many people were buying generators, leading up to this weekend’s storm.

"Most of the week, we’ve had lots of calls from customers about getting their snow equipment serviced, and ready to go. The push has been for us, to try and have that equipment ready for customers, ready to use," says Jarret Wilken, Parts Manager at Premier Equipment in Listowel.

Many stores sold out of shovels, salts, generators, and snowblowers, leading up to this blizzard, which is expected to peak Friday night, but continue with snowsqualls throughout Saturday and Sunday, for much of Midwestern Ontario.

Snowplows in Wingham in the afternoon of Friday, December 23, 2022 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)"Going to dress warm, and have faith we’ll get to where we’re going today. What can you do. It’s Bruce County and Huron County in the winter," says Walter Moses, as he stopped for gas in Wingham, amidst the storm.

Complicating matters this weekend, the temporary closure of three area emergency departments. The ER in Walkerton will be closed Christmas Eve night. Wingham’s ER is closed Christmas Day night, while Chesley’s Emergency Department, closed Friday night, and will not reopen until Tuesday morning. The weather playing a role in the some of the closures, limiting out of town nurses' ability to make it to the rural hospitals.