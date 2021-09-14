Blind actor graces Blyth, Ont. outdoor stage with 'Assassinating Thomson'
Bruce Horak has been legally blind since birth, but that hasn’t stopped him from carving out a career in the visual arts.
“I’m legally blind. I have about nine per cent vision. It’s been my normal my whole life. And I have been very fortunate to have a number of mentors and teachers who have just kept encouraging me to keep writing and painting. If I can, through this show, and getting out here on stage, inspire people to nurture their budding artist, then I feel as though this show has done its job,” he says.
That show is 'Assassinating Thomson,' a one-man play, written and performed by Horak, about the mysterious death of one of Canada’s most beloved artists.
“In 'Assassinating Thomson,' I paint a portrait of the audience, while I tell the story of how I became a visually impaired, visual artist, and I solve the mystery of who killed Tom Thomson,” says Horak.
Thomson, one of Canada’s most successful artists, died in a mysterious “accidental drowning” in July of 1917.
'Assassinating Thomson' opens on the Blyth Festival’s new outdoor Harvest Stage on Wednesday, and runs until October 2. After that, you can see Horak in Star Trek-Strange New Worlds, as a new Star Trek character, Hemmer.
“I grew up watching and loving Star Trek. It’s in my blood, so to get to be a part of that is really special,” he says.
But until then, Horak is excited to grace Blyth’s new outdoor stage.
“As a performer, to be back in front of people again, and to be outdoors, well it’s beautiful,” he says.
You can learn more about Horak at www.brucehorak.com and more about his play at www.blythfestival.com.
London Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Tornado watch issued for Simcoe Muskoka, Parry Sound, Grey Bruce
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61
Canadian comic Norm Macdonald, a former 'Saturday Night Live' writer and performer who was 'Weekend Update' host during the 1990s, has died.
Tributes pour in for Canadian comic Norm Macdonald
Tributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
BREAKING | Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
Nearly 5.8 million Canadians used advance polling to cast their vote
Nearly 5.8 million people have taken advantage of the advanced polling to cast their vote in this federal election.
'He went after my family': Trudeau defends his response to protester
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a protester who used a sexist term to describe his wife on Monday crossed a line, which compelled him to respond.
Linda O'Leary found not guilty in connection to fatal Ontario boat crash
Linda O'Leary has been found not guilty of careless operation of a vessel in connection to a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.
Hinshaw blames Alberta's fourth wave trajectory on 'open for summer' plan
Alberta's chief medical officer of health has admitted the province's lifting of restrictions earlier this summer was the wrong approach.
What will the upcoming flu season in Canada look like?
Last year's flu season in Canada saw extremely few cases, amid stringent public health restrictions across the country. But as fall approaches, experts say we could see another relatively mild flu season.
'Gripped in a tie': Nanos ballot tracking reports front-running parties neck-and-neck
The front-running federal parties are 'gripped in a tie' with the latest polling numbers showing the Liberals leading the Conservative Party with a little more than one per cent between them, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 15 new COVID-19 cases; suspected Delta cases now being reported
Waterloo Region added 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the health unit logged hundreds of confirmed or suspected Delta variant cases as part of a reporting update.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Waterloo Region seeing increase in number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks: Dr. Wang
Waterloo Region’s top doctor is hoping to keep community transmission low and increase vaccination rates as the area is seeing a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and outbreaks.
Windsor
-
Windsor church added to potential COVID-19 exposure list
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is letting the public know about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local church.
-
Two new deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Tuesday.
-
Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash in LaSalle
An SUV ended up on its roof following a two-vehicle crash in LaSalle.
Barrie
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Tornado watch issued for Simcoe Muskoka, Parry Sound, Grey Bruce
A powerful weather system is making its way to Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon, prompting Environment Canada to issue a tornado warning for the area.
-
Police lift lockdown at Georgian College Barrie campus
Barrie police say Georgian College's Barrie campus was placed in lockdown on Tuesday morning after a specific threat was made at the facility.
-
Barrie, Ont. family of homicide victim releases statement
The family of Gabriel Neil, a recent homicide victim in London, Ont., is breaking its silence.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario woman charged with husband's murder
A 57-year-old woman from Chapleau, Ont., has been charged with murdering her husband, police say.
-
Sudbury, Ont., woman charged after incident at Liberal candidate Marc Serre's campaign headquarters
A 56-year-old woman is facing an assault charge following an incident in the morning of Sept. 13 at the campaign office of Liberal candidate Marc Serré, who is running for re-election in Nickel Belt.
-
Tornado watch issued for areas near North Bay, Greater Sudbury
Environment Canada issued a tornado watch Tuesday morning for North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing and French River. And Greater Sudbury and area was added to the watch early in the afternoon.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61
Canadian comic Norm Macdonald, a former 'Saturday Night Live' writer and performer who was 'Weekend Update' host during the 1990s, has died.
-
Ottawa paramedic helps deliver baby on very first shift
An Ottawa paramedic who was on his very first shift on the road helped deliver a baby Tuesday morning.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 400 on Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health says another 25 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is below 400.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Ontario to be hit by early and brutal start to winter weather, forecast reveals
Ontario is forecast to be hit with an early arrival of winter weather this year that will bring cold and snowy conditions to the province.
-
Ontario lays out exemptions where proof of vaccination is not required
Here are the scenarios in which Ontarians won’t need to show proof of vaccination documents.
Montreal
-
Officials blamed COVID-19 for Herron deaths, when some were due to hunger, thirst: witness
An auxiliary nurse told a coroner's inquest today that health authorities were too quick to blame COVID-19 for deaths in a Montreal-area long-term care home when some of them were in fact caused by dehydration and malnourishment.
-
Quebec reports seven new deaths due to COVID-19, 633 new cases added
Hospitalizations and ICU numbers in Quebec also increased slightly in the last 24 hours.
-
‘All my dreams are coming true’: Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime home after U.S. Open
Fresh from New York’s MET Gala, Quebec tennis stars Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez are still pinching themselves from their whirlwind ride in the U.S. Open and their newfound brush with celebrity life.
Atlantic
-
'There's too much risk ': N.S. delays entering Phase 5 of COVID-19 reopening plan until early October
Health officials in Nova Scotia have decided to delay moving into Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan until at least Oct. 4.
-
'It's just heartbreaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six, including four children, was killed in a trailer fire. Residents said the loss of the family of two adults and four children is unimaginable.
-
'A pandemic of the unvaccinated': N.S. reports 66 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 61 in Northern zone
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 18 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg to require COVID-19 vaccines for front-line staff
The City of Winnipeg will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines for front-line employees.
-
Manitoba records 56 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday
Manitoba health officials identified 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61
Canadian comic Norm Macdonald, a former 'Saturday Night Live' writer and performer who was 'Weekend Update' host during the 1990s, has died.
Calgary
-
Trudeau slams premiers of Alta. and Sask. for handling of 4th wave
Calling the fourth wave of COVID-19 "primarily of people who chose not to get vaccinated," Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau took aim at the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan while on the campaign trail Tuesday, saying they are not protecting residents or the economy.
-
Alberta vaccine status card printable as of Thursday, QR code in 'coming weeks'
Albertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61
Canadian comic Norm Macdonald, a former 'Saturday Night Live' writer and performer who was 'Weekend Update' host during the 1990s, has died.
Edmonton
-
Alberta vaccine status card printable as of Thursday, QR code in 'coming weeks'
Albertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday: Kenney meeting with cabinet, online data to come at 3:30
Premier Jason Kenney has cancelled an upcoming trip to northern Alberta to meet with his caucus instead.
-
Trudeau slams premiers of Alta. and Sask. for handling of 4th wave
Calling the fourth wave of COVID-19 "primarily of people who chose not to get vaccinated," Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau took aim at the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan while on the campaign trail Tuesday, saying they are not protecting residents or the economy.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria Clipper to resume Seattle sailings this week
The Victoria Clipper fast ferry from Seattle will resume service to Vancouver Island on Friday after a year and a half of suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
B.C. health officials are expected to provide a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Caught on cam: Dozens of dolphins charge past whale-watching boat off Vancouver Island
Tourists off Vancouver Island witnessed a rare spectacle when a pod of dolphins stampeded past a whale-watching vessel near the Mid-Island this weekend.