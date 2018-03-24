Featured
Blaze shuts down Mitchell's Tim Hortons
West Perth fire department
CTV London
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 4:13PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 24, 2018 4:44PM EDT
Firefighters were called to the Tim Hortons restaurant in Mitchell Saturday afternoon.
West Perth Fire Chief Bill Hunter says firefighters got the blaze under control but smoke filled the building.
People were asked to avoid the area and the business was closed.
Fire crews cleared the scene about 4 p.m. and the restaurant remained closed for cleanup and repair.
No word on the cause or the damage.