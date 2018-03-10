

CTV London





A fire destroyed a home on Charlton Drive near Strathroy Saturday.

A neighbour across the road called in the blaze around 1:30 a.m.

The 6,500 square foot home is located between Wood Road and Poplar Hill Road. An area resident called the home a mansion.

An OPP sergeant tells CTV News that nobody was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.