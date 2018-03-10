Featured
Blaze rips through home near Strathroy, destroying it
A home on Charlton Road near Strathroy was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, March 10, 2018. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 3:44PM EST
A fire destroyed a home on Charlton Drive near Strathroy Saturday.
A neighbour across the road called in the blaze around 1:30 a.m.
The 6,500 square foot home is located between Wood Road and Poplar Hill Road. An area resident called the home a mansion.
An OPP sergeant tells CTV News that nobody was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.