A fire destroyed a residence in Aylmer on New Year's Day.

The blaze broke out about 4 p.m. at the house on Oak Street and crews rushed to the scene.

Two residents were able to escape and firefighters rescued a cat that was inside.

Along with the house, a vehicle and storage trailer were also destroyed.

Oak Street was blocked off as fire crews battled the blaze.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was called in to investigate and officials say the fire was started by a heater in the garage.