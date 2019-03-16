

Fire crews were called to a home outside of Wingham Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters with the North Huron Fire Department were called to a farmhouse on Salem Road around 1 p.m.

The roadway was closed for more than an hour for an investigation.

Damage from the blaze ppears to be minimal.

Crews were back at their base by 2:30 p.m. and Salem Road has since re-opened.