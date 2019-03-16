Featured
Blaze closes down road near Wingham
Firefighters were called to a house fire on Salem Road near Wingham on Saturday, March 16, 2018. (Scott Miller / CTV Windsor)
CTV London
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 3:53PM EDT
Fire crews were called to a home outside of Wingham Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters with the North Huron Fire Department were called to a farmhouse on Salem Road around 1 p.m.
The roadway was closed for more than an hour for an investigation.
Damage from the blaze ppears to be minimal.
Crews were back at their base by 2:30 p.m. and Salem Road has since re-opened.