Blast of winter weather leaves county school buses cancelled
Published Friday, February 5, 2021 8:25AM EST
Snow-covered school buses sit in a lot in Kitchener on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
LONDON, ONT. -- Snow and blowing snow has left county roads in no condition for school buses to operate Friday morning.
All buses in Oxford, Elgin, Middlesex County, and the Red Zone have been cancelled for day.
Buses are running in London, however there may be some minor delays.
Snow moved through the region Thursday evening into the night, meanwhile Friday morning winds are causing blowing snow as well.
Along the Lake Erie shoreline gale force winds are likely.