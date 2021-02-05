LONDON, ONT. -- Snow and blowing snow has left county roads in no condition for school buses to operate Friday morning.

All buses in Oxford, Elgin, Middlesex County, and the Red Zone have been cancelled for day.

Buses are running in London, however there may be some minor delays.

Snow moved through the region Thursday evening into the night, meanwhile Friday morning winds are causing blowing snow as well.

Along the Lake Erie shoreline gale force winds are likely.