MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- CTV News London's newscast the evening after the Woodman Avenue explosion has won the Bert Cannings Award for best small- or medium-market television newscast.

The CTV News at Six broadcast that aired on Aug. 14 was narrowly focused on the unfolding events after the explosion that levelled homes and left a community in shock.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) hands out awards for journalism excellence across Canada.

CTV News London was also a finalist for two other RTDNA Canada Central Region awards; Brent Lale's 'Father Son: Bonding over Baseball' in the feature sports reporting category and 'Behind Bars: Has the prison system failed inmates?' in the multi-platform Excellence in Innovation category.

The RTDNA regional and national events that were to be held this spring to hand out the awards have been cancelled due to COVID-19.