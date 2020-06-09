MIDDLSEX CENTRE, ONT. -- After a win at the regional level, CTV News London has won the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada's national prize for best small/medium-market newscast.

The show, which aired at six o'clock the day after the explosion on Woodman Avenue, won the Bert Cannings Award for best small- or medium-market television newscast for the central region back in April.

Now it has been recognized nationally by the RTDNA for excellence in journalism.

The program, anchored by Sacha Long, was focused almost entirely on the aftermath of an explosion that levelled homes and rocked the City of London, drawing international attention.