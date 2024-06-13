'Blast furnace' like conditions on the way for London area

The London area will wake up to sunshine Thursday morning but there is the potential for showers and thunderstorms.

"[There is] a cold front that will spark some showers and the potential for thunderstorms through the day," said CTV News London Meteorologist, Julie Atchison. "Increasing humidity and it will be hot. It will be 28 C but will feel like the mid-30s in the afternoon."

The air mass will be increasingly unstable as we move through the afternoon, according to Atchison. A line of storms is expected to develop in advance of the cold front as we head into Thursday evening.

Looking ahead to early next week, "It will feel like a blast furnace," said Atchison "Some intense summer heat will arrive to the area starting Monday, so please be aware and make plans accordingly."

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per ent chance of showers late this morning then 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 15.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday: Sunny. High 24.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.

Tuesday: