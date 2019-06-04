

Following days of silence since the Blackridge Strategy scandal broke, the public relations firm finally released a statement Tuesday.

"The media has willfully misrepresented the content of these websites as being slanderous and non-factual when the information presented on each website reflected verified, albeit harsh, facts," the statement read.

Last week, website registration documents revealed the websites maureencassidy.ca and viriginaridley.ca were registered under Blackridge owner Amir Farahi’s name and paid for with a credit card in the same name.

On the website Ridley is harshly criticized, including accusations of "child abuse" for bringing her son to a committee meeting at city hall.

The other website targeted Cassidy for her extra-marital affair with then-mayor Matt Brown.

Blackridge's statement continued, "The entirety of the content presented on each website was factual, reflective of City Hall meeting minutes that are accessible to the public as well as verified, responsible reporting."

The PR firm also says in the release that it will be "taking swift legal action to seek reputational damages against any and all individuals and organizations that have slandered our names and/or Blackridge Strategy."

