Blackfriars to reopen to vehicle traffic but future closure will be considered

london, Ont. -

A setback for cyclists and pedestrians who lobbied city council to keep Blackfriars Bridge closed to motorized traffic.

The historic wrought-iron bridge over the Thames River will reopen — for now.

A majority of council (8 to 5) backing a motion by Councillor John Fyfe-Millar to refer the closure of the bridge to a future meeting of the Civic Works Committee after civic administration conducts a traffic and usage study.

The bridge will reopen to vehicles because the city engineer believes her administrative authority to keep it closed during the COVID-19 pandemic no longer exists.

City council decided not to stop the bridge from reopening.

Built in 1875, the structure underwent restoration in 2017 and 2018.

At the time, the Environmental Assessment recommended an eastbound traffic lane into the downtown plus a bike lane and pedestrian walkway.

The province requires a traffic study of the area around the bridge by 2023.

“How can we look at the usage fairly if tonight we are unilaterally deciding one type of user will be prohibited on the bridge while the study is undertaken?” argued Councillor Shawn Lewis.

“I just think it’s premature to be opening it up to vehicles right now,” said Councillor Jesse Helmer. “I think the pandemic is still impacting people.”

A petition to keep the bridge closed to cars had garnered about 1,200 signatures by the council meeting.

Fyfe-Millar suggests a final decision will come next year based on the usage study and comprehensive public engagement.

“A petition is not engagement. A petition is a one-sided opinion,” he said.