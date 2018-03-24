

CTV London





A unique process is underway to rehabilitate the Blackfriars Bridge.

The bridge was removed on November 27 for repairs and disassembled at an offsite facility.

Work has begun on the arches and the bridge members, including the removal of old rivets and bolts and hot riveting, the city said.

“This is a unique process that is not typically practiced in modern-day bridge builds but it was how the bridge was originally assembled. It involves heating up rivets before threading them through preformed holes in the bridge and then using a hammer to reshape the hot metal to form a button end which creates a custom fit and long term connection,” the city said in a news release.

Bridge members were cleaned, labelled and inspected for future use on the new structure.

The next steps will be sandblasting the bridge supports and completing the arches.

The city says the bridge project team ensuring a thoughtful approach to bring the rare structure into compliance with current design requirements and recognizing and retaining as much of the heritage attributes as possible.