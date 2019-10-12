

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff





LONDON, Ont. – Blackfriars Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic next week, so repair crews can put on some finishing touches to the historic structure.

The work will begin Tuesday Oct. 15 and should wrap up on Friday Oct. 18.

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridge.

The bridge was officially reopened in December of last year after extensive rehabilitation, but only to bicycles and pedestrians.

Erected in 1875, Blackfriars is the only wrought-iron bowstring truss bridge in Canada still used for vehicular traffic.