Featured
Blackfriars Bridge now open for eastbound vehicles
A parade marks the re-opening of the historic Blackfriars Bridge in London, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 4:03PM EDT
There's good news for London drivers, Blackfriars Bridge is again open to vehicles.
After six weeks of what the city is calling "finishing touches," the historic bridge is back in business.
Additional work remains underway, but the bridge will be open to eastbound traffic for the rest of the summer.
The bridge was officially reopened in December after extensive rehabilitation, but only to bicycles and pedestrians.
Erected in 1875, Blackfriars is the only wrought-iron bowstring truss bridge in Canada still used for vehicular traffic.