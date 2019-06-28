

There's good news for London drivers, Blackfriars Bridge is again open to vehicles.

After six weeks of what the city is calling "finishing touches," the historic bridge is back in business.

Additional work remains underway, but the bridge will be open to eastbound traffic for the rest of the summer.

The bridge was officially reopened in December after extensive rehabilitation, but only to bicycles and pedestrians.

Erected in 1875, Blackfriars is the only wrought-iron bowstring truss bridge in Canada still used for vehicular traffic.