

CTV London





Black History Month is being celebrated in Windsor with food, music and some education.

The Windsor West Indian Association brought books and brunch together on Sunday at the Caribbean Centre to mark the occasion.

Herma Brown of the Windsor West Indian Association says the month offers a chance to share culture and create a more inclusive society.

“Black History Month is important to us because we as a community have come so far,” she says.

Along with art on display, there were tasty favourites like jerk chicken, curried goat and West Indian pastries.

Black History Month was first established in Canada in 1976.

It highlights the story of Black people in the country dating back to the early 1600s, including people who were enslaved in territory that is now Canada and those who fought slavery.