Black History Month events in London, Ont. kick off Saturday

The theme to London's Black History month is 'Building Bridges to a Brighter Future,' which will celebrate the long documented history of the Black community in London, while also honouring the many diverse groups within the community, according to London Black History Coordinating committee chair Carl Cadogan

"We also want people to understand that there are people who are newer to the country and who have a lot to contribute to what we do in London. So we want to highlight those people that sometimes don't get highlighted," said Cadogan.

Many events are planned, including the Lewis Coray Trailblazer Awards, an African Food Festival, and the Black History Now Panel.

"We have some speakers, including two very young people, very connected to the school board, as well as a judge, recently appointed Black judge, and also some of the people who are really going to bring their own personal perspective to Black history," said Cadogan.

On Feb. 18, there will be a screening of a documentary about the successful move and restoration of the Fugitive Slave Chapel.

"So that's the work that we've done over the last 15 years, but particularly the last two years with our partner village and filmmaker Anthony Sherwood really followed the work and did a great job. So we have a documentary film, it's about an hour and there'll be a Q&A as well," he said.

The opening ceremony takes place at Museum London on Saturday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

A full list of events throughout the month can be found at by following this link.