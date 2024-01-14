Bitter wind chill prompts cold weather alert in the London-Middlesex region

After a slow start to winter, bitter wind chill values have prompted the Middlesex-London Health Unit to issue the first Cold Weather Alert for 2024.

The alert is in effect for Strathroy and western Middlesex County all day Sunday, overnight, and into Monday, as wind chill values have plunged to minus 22.

The Alert will come into effect in London and eastern Middlesex County around 5 p.m. Sunday when windchill values are forecast to reach minus 22 and keep dropping overnight.

The Alert will remain in place until wind chill values climb above MLHU’s threshold of minus 20.

Here are some tips from MLHU to protect yourself and others from the cold:

Stay in heated buildings as much as possible, including your home, friend or family’s place, public buildings such as malls, libraries, etc.

Dress in multiple layers of loose-fitting clothes when going outside and cover up all exposed skin since, in extreme cold, frostbite can occur within minutes.

Drink warm fluids but avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as they cause your body to lose heat more rapidly.

Avoid strenuous exercise while out in the cold as much as possible.

Know the weather forecast and avoid travelling when extreme weather is predicted.

Prepare your home and car for winter.

For a list of local warming centres, follow this link.