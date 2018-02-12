Featured
Bird-brained motorist ticketed after large parrot spotted in vehicle
In this June 23, 2011, file photo, a Puerto Rico parrot is pictured inside a fly cage at El Yunque National Forest protected habitat in Luquillo, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)
CTV London
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 1:59PM EST
A bird in the hand may be worth two in the bush, but a bird in the car is worth a traffic ticket.
A Central Huron woman driving north of Stratford learned that lesson the hard way last week.
Perth County OPP say they were called last Thursday afternoon by someone who noticed a large bird flying inside a vehicle.
Officers caught up with the vehicle on Perth Road 119. By this time, the bird – which police describe as a “large parrot” – was perched on the driver’s shoulder.
The driver was ticketed for crowding the driver’s seat, a Highway Traffic Act offence involving placing something in the front seat of a vehicle that interferes with the driver’s ability to properly control the vehicle. It carries a maximum penalty of three demerit points.