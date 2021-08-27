Biking grandma raises big dollars for sick kids

Ingersoll, Ont. -

An Ingersoll grandmother is once again leading a national fundraising initiative for children with cancer.

Henrietta Mulder has become known in her hometown and beyond as a cycling grandmother on a mission.

Mulder, 73, has raised tens of thousands of dollars participating in the Great Cycle Challenge for Sick Children each August.

This year she’s already doubled her best year with over $21,000 and counting.

In her first year, 2017, she participated to support sick children she didn’t know.

But one year later cancer took her daughter.

And while Arlene was no longer a child when she passed, her loss further inspired Henrietta to ride with her daughter’s spirit on her bike.

Henrietta Mulder takes her late daughter, Arlene’s spirit with her on her rides. She died from colon cancer in 2018. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

“That makes me really happy to see those pictures, but then I get really sad that she is not here anymore.”

In 2021, Mulder has already surpassed her goal of riding 400 km.

But while riding into her senior years is beneficial, Henrietta thinks about the greater purpose.

“My kilometres can’t help those kids. The money that I bring in, that’s what helps the kids.”

And this year, Mulder is helping a local spirit, one this town painted itself gold to support.

She reached out to the family of the late Hunter Weston and asked if they minded if she asked for donations to them directly, and to the ride in his name. She’s hoping it benefits Hunter’s parents who lost their son to cancer in late May.

“People that lose a child, it’s like losing a part of yourself. And that’s not coming back.”

And while that is painfully true, Mulder is coming back year after year to fight childhood cancer one turn of the crank at a time.

You can learn more about her campaign and the Great Cycle Challenge here.