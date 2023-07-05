Biker Enforcement Unit news conference on Wednesday

Several local police services will be holding a joint news conference on Wednesday to address an investigation led by the OPP-led Biker Enforcement Unit.

Several police partners are expected to be in attendance for the event that will display evidence seized as part of the investigation.

Although the investigation was led by the BEU and Aylmer police, supporting services include London Police Service, Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service, St. Thomas Police Service and the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario. Some of our partners will be in attendance to speak to the meaningful contributions that they provided.