Bike reported stolen found burning in ditch

Huron OPP are looking for information after a motorcycle reported missing was found burning in a ditch.

The 2000 Honda CBR1100 Super Blackbird bike was reported stolen from Zurich, Ont. on Thursday morning.

Just a few hours later, police found it in a ditch on Moncreiff Road near Blyth, Ont.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

