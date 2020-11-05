LONDON, ONT -- The Province of Ontario says it is reinvesting more than $2.5 million in cash and proceeds seized from criminals to fund law enforcement agencies and community partners through the Civil Remedies Grant Program.

Of the many agencies that submitted grant proposals, 33 projects received funding and will help fight human trafficking and support victims across the province.

Among those is the London Police Service, who will be receiving $98,707 toward the Human Trafficking Education and Awareness Campaign.

This project aims to educate and empower young women to help prevent human trafficking through increased awareness. Funds will be used to create a public campaign and develop partnerships between the police, schools, child-focused social agencies, and the community.

The Woodstock Police Service successfully submitted a proposal and received $22,433 to fund an educational program for front-line officers and community partners in an effort to combat Human Trafficking.

More information on the Civil Remedies Grant Program can be found here

For the full list of funded projects click here.