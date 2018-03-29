

Cyndi Lauer, Bret Michaels, A Flock of Seagulls. Those are just some of the names announced this morning as part of Rock the Park’s Mix-Tape Rewind night.

Presented by iHeartRadio Canada on Thursday July 12th, the throw back to the 80’s features seven performances.

The full ticket includes:

Cyndi Lauper

Bret Michaels

Howard Jones

Platinum Blonde

Richard Page of Mr. Mister

A Flock of Seagulls

Men Without Hats

Mix-Tape Rewind is part of the Rock the Park Festival in Harris Park. Tickets go on sale on Saturday April 7th.