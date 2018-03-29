Featured
Big names announced for Rock the Park “Mix-Tape Rewind”
Mix-tape rewind
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 9:49AM EDT
Cyndi Lauer, Bret Michaels, A Flock of Seagulls. Those are just some of the names announced this morning as part of Rock the Park’s Mix-Tape Rewind night.
Presented by iHeartRadio Canada on Thursday July 12th, the throw back to the 80’s features seven performances.
The full ticket includes:
- Cyndi Lauper
- Bret Michaels
- Howard Jones
- Platinum Blonde
- Richard Page of Mr. Mister
- A Flock of Seagulls
- Men Without Hats
Mix-Tape Rewind is part of the Rock the Park Festival in Harris Park. Tickets go on sale on Saturday April 7th.