‘Big League Atmosphere’ coming to Dorchester, Ont. this summer
As soon as the weather turns, construction of a new state-of-the-art baseball stadium will begin in Dorchester, Ont.
Located at the Field of Dreams site on Hamilton Rd., the artificial-surface field will be the new home of the Great Lake Canadians (GLC) amateur organization, with additional use available to Dorchester Minor Baseball (DMB).
“We are hoping to be on it by mid-July,” says Chris Robinson, a Dorchester native, and GLC director of operations.
Renderings show a venue which will hold 400 seats, including 100 with VIP chair backs. The stadium will have 50-foot-long dugouts, an extensive batter’s eye and turfed bullpens and a batting tunnel.
Any additional amenities will be dependent on funds raised by the GLC program.A rendering of the new state-of-the-art baseball stadium coming to Dorchester, Ont. in the summer of 2022. The venue will feature 400 seats, a turf field, as well as turf bullpens and a batting tunnel. (Source: Great Lake Canadians)
With many connections in the game, GLC owners Adam Stern and Robinson have partnered with the Toronto Blue Jays to secure the former playing surface at Rogers Centre which was replaced in 2021.
“We knew there was kind of a void with turf fields in Ontario and especially for the high performance kids that have worked so hard to get to where they are now,” says TJ Burton, director of amateur baseball with the Toronto Blue Jays.
“When we started reaching out to some partners through our Jays Care Foundation we zeroed in on the project in Dorchester. Being turf that is made for Major League Baseball, we felt it was important to be on a surface where high performance CPBL [Canadian Premier Baseball League] baseball was going to be played.”
The turf field will allow for teams to play earlier in spring, and later in the fall as there is no frost buildup underneath the surface.
The Great Lake Canadians U-18 baseball team practices at Centrefield Sports in London, Ont. on Tuesday March 29, 2022. The new stadium in Dorchester, Ont. will be the home of the elite amateur baseball organization. (Brent Lale / CTV News)“I've tried to host a big pre-draft showcase tournament, I think five years running and we haven't had a full start-to-finish tournament yet because of the weather,” says Robinson.
“Now that it opens up the opportunity when it stops raining, you get to go play on the turf. We’ve also had some winters where in middle of February, if you have a nice Saturday, we could be out there using it,” he adds.
The project is being funded by the Municipality of Thames Centre who will add another baseball diamond to the five soccer fields at the Outdoor Recreation Complex.
“When Great Lake’s approached the Blue Jays and got the footing it was a $400,000 value,” says Alison Warwick, mayor of Thames Centre.
“In that partnership, Thames Centre pledged $2.8 million, which directly comes from development charges through growth. So growth is a really good thing for everybody in this area. We’re really excited about using this money because it was always designed to be a premier sports facility and looks like it's going to be that,” she adds.
GLC players agree. Curtis McKay is a Dorchester native who plays for the GLC U-18 team, who calls this is a “dream come true” to have this venue five minutes from his home.
He believes this type of stadium will put the town of just over 4,000 people on the map in Ontario baseball circles.
The former artificial turf from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ont. sits at the Outdoor Recreation Complex in Dorchester, Ont. It will be used as the surface for the new stadium being built in 2022. (Brent Lale / CTV News) “You can see it sits a lot people and with the bullpens and the batting cages too and it just it really makes it feel like a kind of a big league or college atmosphere,” says McKay. “When people come here, they’ll be getting the best of the best.”
The addition of a second field will also help in the development of players like McKay in the GLC program which has sent 16 players to the pros and more than 100 to college.
“We are completely packed on that on that on the existing field out there,” says Robinson.
“Dorchester Minor Baseball is growing too, so trying to fit everybody on one field gets very difficult. Some of the opportunities are endless when it comes to hosting national events, hosting national team training camps and all the things we're looking forward to doing with some of our contacts in the game.”
DMB is scheduled to host a league championship, as well as an Ontario Baseball Association championship this summer. Robinson plans to be able to use both fields, which will eventually require less use of high-end fields in London, St. Marys and Exeter.
“I know the soccer people are kind of looking over our shoulder saying, ‘how'd you do this?’” says Robinson.
“It's a great facility, and it's a great sports town. With everything that we've went through in the past two years, the council and township had been so amazing to kind of step up and say our kids need to get out there,” he adds.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, U.S. intel determines
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about his nation's forces' poor performance in Ukraine.
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
Former defence chief Vance sentenced to 80 hours community service after guilty plea
Former chief of the defence staff general Jonathan Vance has been sentenced to 80 hours of community service after pleading guilty on Wednesday to one charge of obstruction of justice.
Canadians want to welcome displaced Ukrainians, but how?
Canadians moved by the events unfolding in Ukraine have been inspired to help by offering to welcome some of the four million displaced Ukrainians into their own homes. However, finding resources on how to do so is proving difficult.
Russian oil tankers are vanishing off the map
As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian tankers carrying crude oil and petroleum products are increasingly disappearing from tracking systems.
Truth, education keys to healing from residential schools legacy, Williams Lake chief says
Ahead of a planned meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday, the chief of Williams Lake First Nation says education and residential school 'naysayers' continue to challenge reconciliation efforts.
'I'm mostly here to listen:' Prime minister visits First Nation investigating B.C. residential school deaths
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman killed 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed shooting people until frantic 911 calls started coming in shortly after 9:30 a.m. By that time, on April 19, 2020, four more people had been shot to death and the killer was still at large.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region's largest mass vaccination clinic closes
Healthcare workers and officials gathered for one final huddle at the Pinebush vaccination clinic in Cambridge on Wednesday.
-
One dead after workplace accident in Brantford
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported workplace accident in Brantford.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
Windsor
-
'He was the life of the party': Family mourns victim of fatal hit-and-run
The McEldowney family is still trying to come to grips with the death of Ken McEldowney, who died Saturday after being struck by a car while he was riding his bike in Windsor.
-
WECHU reports 41 hospitalizations, jump in new high risk COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 124 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 41 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
-
LaSalle police remind drivers to watch for wildlife
With spring comes more active local wildlife, so LaSalle police are reminding drivers to keep a watchful eye for critters on the roadways.
Barrie
-
Missing Newmarket man's body recovered from canal
Police confirm they found the body of a missing man while raking a canal in Newmarket.
-
Barrie woman celebrates 106th birthday
A Barrie woman is celebrating her 106th birthday.
-
Suspects wanted in connection with pharmacy robberies in York Region
Police are looking for three men accused of stealing drugs and money from pharmacies in York Region.
Northern Ontario
-
Nickel markets may be chaotic, but long-term outlook very strong, analysts say
It's been a wild ride for nickel prices this month. After soaring to almost US$22 a pound, the London Metals Exchange (LME) halted trading for several days March 8, outraging many investors.
-
Northern Ontario braces for another messy storm, buses cancelled
The threat of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain have prompted school bus cancellations Wednesday across much of the northeast.
-
Via Rail silent on full return of Sudbury - White River train line
Northern Ontario tourism operators say Via Rail is reneging on its promise to return a passenger line between Sudbury and White River back to its full schedule.
Ottawa
-
'Concerning' resurgence of COVID-19 in Ottawa, public health unit warns
Ottawa Public Health is sounding the alarm about 'concerning' levels of COVID-19 in the city.
-
Finance minister confirms interest in Ottawa Senators games in Quebec City
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard confirmed Wednesday that interest was expressed 'on both sides' in bringing Ottawa Senators games to Quebec City when he met with Commissioner Gary Bettman in January. However, he said these were only preliminary discussions with the NHL.
-
Ontario's 'Island Dave' fighting for his life in Mexico hospital
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Brockville, Ont.'s 'Island Dave' as he fights for his life in Mexico.
Toronto
-
The Ontario government introduced a new housing bill today. Here's what it means
Ontario's housing minister has introduced legislation to streamline approval processes in a bid to boost the province's housing supply.
-
Ontario's sixth COVID-19 wave being driven by eased restrictions, science table head says
The head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says it is 'very clear' that Ontario is now in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic driven by a relaxing of restrictions in the province.
-
Toronto police offering two $50K rewards in homicide and attempted murder investigations
Toronto police are offering two $50,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in separate homicide and attempted murder investigations.
Montreal
-
Human remains found at Quebec residential fire site, victim unknown
Quebec's provincial police have found human remains at the site of a residential fire in Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Que.
-
Alleged 'beef cartel' faces class action lawsuit in Quebec
Quebec law firm Belleau Lapointe is leading a class action lawsuit against several meat processing companies, accused of conspiring to restrict competition when it comes to the production, supply and sale of beef in the province.
-
Nine members of Quebec's National Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 is on the rise in the National Assembly with nine MNAs confirming they've received a positive result.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman killed 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed shooting people until frantic 911 calls started coming in shortly after 9:30 a.m. By that time, on April 19, 2020, four more people had been shot to death and the killer was still at large.
-
Prince Edward Island premier tests positive for COVID-19
The premier of Prince Edward Island has tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Three people killed in two-vehicle collision in Miramichi
Three people have died after two vehicles collided in the Miramichi, N.B., area late Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba announces new steps to address surgical backlog numbers
The Manitoba government is taking steps to improve access to health-care in the province, including increasing orthopedic surgeries at Concordia Hospital to help those who need hip and knee surgeries.
-
'A lot of history': Winnipeg woman finds time capsule behind fireplace in her home
A Winnipeg woman doing maintenance work in her West End home discovered a treasure trove of artifacts from the previous owner of the home.
-
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Driver in critical condition after southwest crash, Sarcee Trail reopened
One person was taken by ambulance to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition following a morning crash along Sarcee Trail.
-
ASIRT investigating use of force on man who suffered seizure in Calgary police custody
Alberta's police watchdog has released more information on the arrest of a man who suffered a seizure while in custody of Calgary police.
-
What you need to know ahead of Canada's removal of some pre-entry test requirements
With the impending removal of the pre-entry COVID-19 test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is clarifying the new process.
Edmonton
-
3 Ont. men charged with thefts of dozens of Ford F-150 trucks in Edmonton
Three men from Ontario have been charged by Edmonton police in connection to dozens of Ford F-150 thefts.
-
'It's time to win': Connor McDavid says when asked about individual milestone
The captain of the Edmonton Oilers was very clear what his goal is this year when asked Wednesday. Reaching 100 points and capturing individual trophies are not his priorities.
-
Bear spray deployed at teens' party in Parkland County: RCMP
Police are looking for a teen they believe deployed bear spray at a party with dozens of others in Parkland County.
Vancouver
-
'I'm mostly here to listen:' Prime minister visits First Nation investigating B.C. residential school deaths
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder for fatal shooting in Delta; victim identified by police
Nearly two months after a fatal shooting in Delta, police say they arrested a suspect and he's been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Plan for proposed SkyTrain extension to UBC with stop at Jericho Lands approved by Vancouver council
A new plan for the proposed SkyTrain extension to the University of British Columbia was approved by Vancouver city council Tuesday.