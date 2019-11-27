WINGHAM, ONT. -- Starting in September, the City of Stratford will have one less high school.

The Avon Maitland District School Board has decided to convert Stratford Central Secondary School into a home for the city’s Grade 7 and 8 students.

All Grade 9-12 students will be moving to Straford Northwestern Secondary School.

The move comes amidst a multi-million dollar renovation to Stratford Central, which is the older of the two facilities.

The school board says the change allows for better and more diverse course offerings for students and makes the most long-term fiscal sense.

St.Michael’s Secondary School, the only other highschool in Stratford, is operated by the Huron-Perth Catholic School Board.

The changes to Central and Northwestern take effect September 2020.