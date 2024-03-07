Big Brother is watching more spots, but many Londoners OK with CCTV expansion

There will be more electronic eyes on the streets of London, Ont. later this year.

The City of London and the London Police Service (LPS) are implementing a project to install more CCTV cameras at core intersections.

And while there was a time, not long ago, when many were leery of cameras in public spaces, it appears new 360-degree surveillance cameras will be accepted.

“I’m 100 per cent for it!” said Mark Kraft.

He operates an automotive shop at Adelaide Street and Hamilton Road. It is one of 15 intersections where cameras will be installed.

LPS received a $200,000 grant from the province to pay for the project.

Their cameras will join 17 existing city cameras and 20 new city cameras. They will be installed at intersections in the downtown core, Old East Village and Hamilton Road.

LPS Det. Insp. Chris Churney is seen in London, Ont. on March 6, 2024. (Sean Irvine CTV News London)

LPS Det. Insp. Chris Churney said the primary goal is crime prevention.

“Since 2001, the city’s existing cameras have helped in numerous incidents that have gone on in the downtown core,” he explained.

And it is not just petty thefts.

“Everything from locating missing and vulnerable people to some of the most serious crimes in progress, such as homicides, serious assaults, etc.,” said Churney.

But while the cameras have aided in investigations, they still present privacy concerns.

To alleviate them, Churney said all cameras will continue to be monitored by city staff rather than police officers.

Business owner Mark Kraft has a new city controlled, police purchased, CCTV camera at the intersection in front of his business in London, Ont. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“When there is an incident in progress, we do have the ability to be contacted by them, and that feed be transferred to our London police dispatch centre,” he said.

Further, Churney said the cameras will be independently audited to ensure they don’t infringe on private spaces.

Those concerned about the cameras can attend a public meeting at the Hamilton Road Seniors Centre on Thursday at 7 p.m.

But, Kraft doubts many will object in this day and age.

“Definitely increases safety,” he said. “Look, even people walking, they’ll feel better about it.”