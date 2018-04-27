

The Canadian Press





Justin Bieber has made an unexpected visit to see an exhibit about him in his hometown of Stratford

John Kastner, general manager of the Stratford Perth Museum, says the pop superstar dropped in with his grandparents on Friday.

Kastner says Bieber toured the exhibit for about 45 minutes, took photos with staff and signed a T-shirt that they plan to frame.

The exhibit, called Steps to Stardom, opened Feb. 18 and details Bieber's rise to superstardom.

The collection has artifacts including Bieber's Grammy Awards as well as mementoes from his childhood in Stratford.

Kastner says the Bieber was particularly excited by the museum's drum set that he used to play as a child busker in Stratford.

The exhibit runs until the end of the year.