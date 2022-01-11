Betty White's ancestors traced back to Wingham, Ont.

She was beloved by millions around the world for her humour and kindness, so when Betty White died on New Year’s Eve, the world mourned.

Her death also got fans looking into her history, where they found a connection to Huron County.

“Betty White’s maternal grandparents lived in Wingham for a while, where her maternal grandmother, Margaret Hobbs, was born on March 5, 1877,” says Huron County Historian David Yates, after searching up White’s birth certificate, and cross referencing with the Canada Census.

“And according to her birth certificate, her father Thomas Hobbs was a wood turner. He would have worked at one of the planing mills in Wingham. And shortly after, (Margaret) was born, 1879-80, the family moved to Oak Park, Illinois, near Chicago,” Yates continues.

The U.S. is where White was raised, but with her grandmother born in Wingham, and her paternal grandparents, originating from the Niagara area, the well-known 'Golden Girl' had strong ties to Ontario.

“It’s a close personal connection between our area and such a beloved figure. It’s kind of interesting to speculate that she might have been aware of Wingham, or caught up on Wingham news, or looked up Wingham, or would have known someone from Wingham,” says Yates.

Yates says it’s unclear if there are any distant relatives of White left in the area, but with this connection to Betty White, Alice Munro born and raised in Wingham, and Walt Disney’s father born in nearby Bluevale, there’s quite a hotbed of celebrity connections in northern Huron County.

“One of Huron County’s best exports is our people,” says Yates.