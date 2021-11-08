Belt-tightening eases London's 2022 draft property tax increase but big expenses loom

London, Ont. -

The starting point for 2022 budget deliberations at London City Hall includes a proposed tax rate increase one percentage point lower than previously projected.

On Tuesday, next year’s $1.06-billion budget update will be tabled at City Hall, including a draft 2.8 per cent increase to the property tax rate.

A year ago, civic administration estimate the starting point would be a 3.8 per cent increase.

To shave down next year’s tax increase civic administration proposes:

$3.7 million savings from zero-based budget reviews of city departments

$2.7 million pandemic-related delay expanding Child Care & Ontario Works

$650,000 reduction to Infrastructure Gap and Community Building investments

$258,000 reduction to park/roadside grass and tree trimming

$235,000 reduction to neighbourhood decision making, small events, athletic travel grants

$100,000 revenue by increasing parking fines on private property from $45 to $60

Meanwhile new pressures on the tax rate include a $640,000 increase to the Middlesex London Health Unit unrelated to the pandemic.

There are several large expenses which do not impact the proposed tax rate including:

$26 million to start electrifying LTC bus fleet (10 buses seven charging stations)

$4.1 million higher cost of transportation infrastructure projects

$1.7 million towards expanding W12A landfill

$850,000 pandemic bailout for RBC Place Convention Centre

$375,000 to continue removal of invasive plants

If the third-year tax increase is approved at 2.8 percent, the average annual tax increase in London’s 2020-2023 multi-year budget would be 3.6 per cent, approximately $109 more each year on the average home with an MPAC assessed value of $241,000 in 2019.

The documents project a 3.9 per cent hike in 2023, the final year of the current multi-year budget.

Civic administration continues to monitor the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including estimated municipal impacts in 2022 estimated at $17 million including:

$2.8 to $5.6 million from lower London Transit ridership

$3.5 million lower parking revenue

$2.8 million lower interest on investments and reduced taxes from London Airport

$2.4 million reduced revenue from recreation programs

$2.1 million reduced events at RBC Place Convention Centre

(Source: City of London)

A $12.3-million contribution to the Operating Budget Contingency Reserve Fund from the 2020 budget surplus is available to offset these pressures, so staff are not recommending any additional measures at this time.

Council will begin budget deliberations in early December that could raise or lower the tax increase which will be finalized December 21.