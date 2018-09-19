Featured
Belt buckle prompts concerns from citizens
Belt buckle resembling a gun prompts police to contact the man wearing it.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 12:49PM EDT
Woodstock Police say they received word of a man with a pistol on his waist walking on Dundas Street Tuesday afternoon.
Officers went to the area and were able to make contact with the man.
They discovered he was wearing a belt buckle pistol accessory which looked like a semi-automatic pistol.
“It is not a criminal offense to wear such a belt accessory. However it does show a lack of common sense,” says Staff Sergeant Neil Butler.
A 42-year-old Woodstock man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.