Woodstock Police say they received word of a man with a pistol on his waist walking on Dundas Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officers went to the area and were able to make contact with the man.

They discovered he was wearing a belt buckle pistol accessory which looked like a semi-automatic pistol.

“It is not a criminal offense to wear such a belt accessory. However it does show a lack of common sense,” says Staff Sergeant Neil Butler.

A 42-year-old Woodstock man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.