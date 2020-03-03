LONDON, ONT -- It's a case that may not require a sting operation but provincial police are looking for suspects in the case of a stolen bee hive.

According to provincial police a bee hive was stolen from a property in Middleton, Norfolk County sometime last week.

The viable hive worth up to $300 went missing between Tuesday and Thursday of last week.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The hive is painted light blue and is wrapped in black plastic insulation wrap for the winter.