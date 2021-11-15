'Becoming more violent': virtual campaign aims to end violence against women

London, Ont. -

Londoner’s and people across North America wore purple shirts in support of Wear Purple Day on Monday.

“It is the day to show your support to abused women and girls. Let them know that they are not alone and that we support them on their quest to live life free from violence,” said Campaign Coordinator of the Shine the Light on Women Abuse, Fabienne Haller.

Since the start of the pandemic, the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) saw a 53 per cent increase in urgent service demand and an increase in clients reporting being isolated with their abusers, resulting in abuse becoming more frequent and violent.

The results were devastating to the centre because it was harder to give clients the help they needed to escape their violent situations during lockdown. However, it pushed the centre to branch out into using technology and online resources to help victims.

That push to go virtual is the catalyst for what made Wear Purple Day such a success.

Schools, police services and local businesses all posting pictures wearing purple to stand in solidarity with victims.

If you or someone you or a woman you know is in a difficult situation and are in need of crisis counselling, call the Abused Women’s Helpline at 519-642-3000.