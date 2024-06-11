LONDON
    • Beautiful, sunny conditions Tuesday

    Londoners can expect a cool, comfortable start to Tuesday with light humidity.

    “We’re talking sunshine Tuesday!” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “A beautiful afternoon, 21 degrees.”

    However, Atchison warns a major warm-up is coming on Wednesday with a high of 27 degrees. The heat stick around Thursday with a high of 30 expected.

    “A cold front comes in Thursday night into Friday morning with the chance for some rainfall. There’s a possibility of a thunderstorm,” said Atchison.

    Looking ahead to the weekend, Atchison anticipates beautiful, sunny conditions, “but it will be hot and humid.”

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

    Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 9.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

    Saturday: Sunny. High 26.

    Sunday: Sunny. High 29.

