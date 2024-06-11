Beautiful, sunny conditions Tuesday

Londoners can expect a cool, comfortable start to Tuesday with light humidity.

“We’re talking sunshine Tuesday!” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “A beautiful afternoon, 21 degrees.”

However, Atchison warns a major warm-up is coming on Wednesday with a high of 27 degrees. The heat stick around Thursday with a high of 30 expected.

“A cold front comes in Thursday night into Friday morning with the chance for some rainfall. There’s a possibility of a thunderstorm,” said Atchison.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Atchison anticipates beautiful, sunny conditions, “but it will be hot and humid.”

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 9.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday: Sunny. High 26.

Sunday: Sunny. High 29.