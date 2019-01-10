

CTV London





Some intrepid thieves may have found their ticket to ride when they stole a collection of Beatles albums and tools valued at nearly $100,000 combined.

According to investigators the troubles at a rural residence on River Mill Line in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh happened sometime between noon on Jan. 4 and 1 p.m. Jan. 8.

Huron County OPP say 26 vintage Beatles records valued at $45,000, including a 1964 Spanish Beatles album titled 'Lost Beatles' valued at an estimated $7,000, were stolen.

Also taken from a home were a blue and yellow Taco 22 brand mini bike valued at $3,000, a chrome Dewalt torque wrench with a half-inch drive and various Snap-On hand tools valued at $43,000.

A black Realistic brand 1380p record player with a ruby needle was also taken.

Anyone with informaiton on the break-in and theftis asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.