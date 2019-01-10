Featured
Beatles album collection stolen from home north of Goderich
A detail of the album cover for The Beatles album 'Rubber Soul'.
CTV London
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 5:06PM EST
Some intrepid thieves may have found their ticket to ride when they stole a collection of Beatles albums and tools valued at nearly $100,000 combined.
According to investigators the troubles at a rural residence on River Mill Line in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh happened sometime between noon on Jan. 4 and 1 p.m. Jan. 8.
Huron County OPP say 26 vintage Beatles records valued at $45,000, including a 1964 Spanish Beatles album titled 'Lost Beatles' valued at an estimated $7,000, were stolen.
Also taken from a home were a blue and yellow Taco 22 brand mini bike valued at $3,000, a chrome Dewalt torque wrench with a half-inch drive and various Snap-On hand tools valued at $43,000.
A black Realistic brand 1380p record player with a ruby needle was also taken.
Anyone with informaiton on the break-in and theftis asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.