Bear spray used as weapon in London assault
A London man is charged after a fight resulted in bear spray being used as a weapon.
Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police said two men who knew each other got into a fight at a home in the area of Horton Street east and Clarence Street.
A woman tried to break up the fight with the suspect asking the other man and the woman to leave, before getting a can of bear spray.
According to police, as the man and woman left the home, the suspect sprayed them with the bear spray, causing them to be “overcome by the substance.”
A 20-year-old London man has been charged with assault with a weapon.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian airline market on path to consolidation, raising risk of higher fares
After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada's airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A paralyzed Texas man who lived 70 years inside an iron lung after he survived polio as a child has died, his family said.
'We will never, ever sell the LCBO,' Doug Ford says amid Ontario protests
Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused the union leader representing LCBO workers of lying about its privatization as members protested outside of MPP's offices this week.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Poilievre promises 'multiple' House votes to pressure PM Trudeau to scrap carbon tax hike
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is putting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' when the House of Commons returns, resuming its pressure campaign to see the Liberals scrap the planned April 1 carbon tax increase.
Olivia Munn reveals she underwent double mastectomy after breast cancer diagnoses
Olivia Munn has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, thanking her doctors and urging fans to calculate their own risk assessment.
This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier
Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.
Former Boeing whistleblower found dead from apparent 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound
A former longtime Boeing employee who had raised serious concerns about the company’s production standards was found dead in Charleston, South Carolina, over the weekend, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.
Life sentence handed to Brampton, Ont. man who 'snapped,' killed wife in public park
A Brampton man has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 13 years after he was found to have stabbed his wife more than 30 times during an argument on a public trail in 2021.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.