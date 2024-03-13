Bear spray used as weapon in London assault

A London man is charged after a fight resulted in bear spray being used as a weapon.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police said two men who knew each other got into a fight at a home in the area of Horton Street east and Clarence Street.

A woman tried to break up the fight with the suspect asking the other man and the woman to leave, before getting a can of bear spray.

According to police, as the man and woman left the home, the suspect sprayed them with the bear spray, causing them to be “overcome by the substance.”

A 20-year-old London man has been charged with assault with a weapon.