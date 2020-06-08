LONDON, ONT. -- London police have located a bear in the west end of the city following a sighting earlier Monday morning.

The bear has been found in a tree in the 1300 block of Commissioners Road West.

Residents in the area are being asked to stay inside their homes for the time being.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has been notified and is on their way to the scene.

Police say that they were contacted after a resident said they saw a bear near the bridge on Oxford Street, west of Sanatorium Road.

If you see a bear remember to remain calm and avoid panicking. Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave.

If the bear does not leave, wave your arms and make noise.

If a bear is posing a threat to exhibits threatening behavior call 911, otherwise non-emergency encounters can be reported to the Bear Wise line at 1-866-514-2327.

If there is a bear in the area it is not unprecedented.

In 2010 a bear was spotted in the same area which caused two schools to be locked down.

In that incident the bear was shot and killed by police after one officer was charged by the bear.

Bear sighting reported in Ilderton area

Posts to social media indicate that a bear may have been spotted in the Ilderton area overnight as well.

On the Facebook page Ilderton Neighbours a resident reported that a bear was sighted near Stone Field Line and Meadowsweet Crescent around 1:20 a.m.

This report is also unconfirmed.

Video from the weekend also captured a bear roaming a Kincardine neighbourhood.