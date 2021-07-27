CREDITON, ONT. -- Residents in the tiny community of Crediton are hoping those on their way to and from Grand Bend will slow down when they pass through.

Thanks to a construction detour, the hamlet in the municipality of South Huron is dealing a problem they never thought they’d see -- heavy traffic and speedy drivers.

“Weekends are unbelieveable,” said resident Brenda Martene, who lives on the main street. “It’s just like bumper to bumper to bumper of vehicles.”

She has placed signs on her lawn to warn drivers of children playing. She’s hoping drivers abide by the posted 50 km/h speed limit before someone gets hurt.

The onslaught of sun-seekers coming from the east is known to start on Thursdays. It ends only after they have headed home on Sundays. Martene is especially dreading the upcoming long holiday weekend.

“When they’re coming from the city they tend not to realize that this town is a 50 kilometre. And so by the time they reach us they’re flying.”

Henry Schoelier doesn’t live in the community but he comes every week to watch his grandchildren.

“I like to keep the kids safe you know. I can’t figure out why they can’t find another route to detour this construction, but I guess this is the only way.”

The source of the concerns is a few kilometres to the north. Traffic on Highway 83, one of the main east-west routes to and from Grand Bend, is being detoured because of bridge construction.

South Huron Councillor Diane Faubert says Huron County has taken steps to improve safety, including an electronic sign to indicate driver speeds and extra police presence.

“The biggest fear would be a child getting hit by a car,” she said.

Faubert said she worries the measures taken may still not be enough. She said it’s up to drivers to do their part.

“If there’s a fatality here, the family of that fatality are never going to get over it. The driver will never get over it. And the community will never get over it.”

Bridge construction is expected to last into October. Faubert said she hopes those bound for the ‘Bend will slow down or find another way.