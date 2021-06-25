PORT STANLEY, ONT. -- There is fallout from yet another delay in the reopening of the Port Stanley Lift Bridge.

Residents, visitors and unquestionably businesses are losing patience.

“It’s a bit like Ford reopening Ontario. It just becomes, ‘Oh is it two more weeks?’” states resident Cecilie St. Amand.

She is part of a walking group that used to cross the bridge daily before construction began in the spring of 2020.

The major retrofit of the King George VI lift bridge, which connects the core with the beach, was to be complete on May 31.

But in mid-May, the date was extended to June 25.

Now, the reopening has been pushed back a further two weeks.

“Until everything is checked off, we cannot open it. But people have seen it go up and down. It works. We are close,” states Elgin County Warden Tom Marks.

Elgin County Warden Tom Marks stands at the blocked entrance to the Port Stanley lift bridge still undergoing restoration on June 25, 2021. (Sean Irvine/CTV News)

Marks admits the county council and Central Elgin council have been feeling pressure from business owners because of the delay.

After all, it’s prime beach season and core businesses are tired of tourists being detoured around them.

“Like all this stuff you see here, that’s all beach stuff. And the main beach is on the other side of the bridge, so if they can’t walk across that bridge. We are not selling”, exclaims Connor Vannord of Port Stanley Home Hardware.

Connor Vannord of Port Stanley Home Hardware on June 25, 2021. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

But as workers rush to work out the final kinks in a modern upgrade to a formally mechanical 80-year old system, Marks is pleading for patience and promoting a silver lining.

The warden says the $5.8-million bridge restoration is significantly under budget.

“Round numbers, I think this is $1.7 million under budget. You don’t hear that very often.”

The lower bill is unquestionably good news for ratepayers.

But businesses here are continuing to question, just how much money has been lost while construction and COVID-19 ate away customer traffic.

“People have definitely been talking about it, and complaining a little bit”, concludes Vannord.