BB gun seized after police report people shot at

A London man is facing charges after reports of people being shot at with pellets or BBs.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday police received multiple 9-1-1 calls to the area of 700-block of Southdale Road East near Wellington Road where people and vehicles were reportedly shot at.

Within minutes, officers say a London man was arrested without incident and a BB gun was seized.

According to police, the victims suffered minor injuries.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with eight counts of assault with a weapon.