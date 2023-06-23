Bayfield, Ont. honours fallen firefighter with public memorial

Firefighters stood in silence, sadly saluting the last fire truck ride for their fellow fireman and friend, John Vanderhaar.

“He was just always there, always willing to help, an amazing guy,” said friend Jentje Steenbeek.

Friends, family, and fellow firefighters bid their final goodbye to the 46-year-old volunteer firefighter on Friday, who died while on duty on June 10. Vanderhaar collapsed at the scene of a marine incident just north of Bayfield due to a “medical emergency” after Bayfield fire crews were called to help a boater in distress.

The boater, 32- year-old Cody Bunn, also died, creating a double tragedy for the shoreline town.

“Both of the guys were excellent, excellent people, to the community. They’ll be truly missed,” said Steenbeck, who knew both Bunn and Vanderhaar.

Firefighters from across southern Ontario salute a fire truck carrying the remains of John Vanderhaar on June 23, 2023, a Bayfield, Ont. volunteer firefighter who died while on duty. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

A celebration of life for Bunn is happening on July 8 at his parents’ home in Bayfield. But Friday was about the volunteer firefighter who came to his aid, along his fellow volunteer firefighters.

“They do it because they want to be here, not because it’s a job. They want to be here for their communities, and support in any way they can. It’s a lot of off time hours for them, and on-calls, but they’re here to just make sure we’re all safe,” said family friend, Carol Leddy.

Firefighters and community members line the route of a processional honouring fallen volunteer Bayfield, Ont. firefighter, John Vanderhaar on June 23, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

By all accounts, Vanderhaar was Bayfield’s “go to guy” when a job needed to be done. He was the guy that adorned Bayfield’s town Christmas tree with lights each year. He’s the one that took down the picnic tables people stacked to mark the beginning of school each September.

He was, as the size of crowd suggested, a man that put his family and community first, and on Friday, it was the community’s turn to return the favour.

A processional wound its way through Bayfield, Ont. on June 23, 2023 to honour fallen firefighter, John Vanderhaar. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“This community, I think, wants to honour him for the man he was. I’m sure he never would have expected this kind of response to this kind of event, but it just shows what kind of a great guy he was,” said Steenbeek.

“There was no question whether I was going to be here. It’s so nice to see every come out and line the streets, and all the firefighters from all the departments to come out. I’m sure his family are really grateful for that,” said Leddy.

Firefighters and community members line the route of a processional honouring fallen volunteer Bayfield, Ont. firefighter, John Vanderhaar on June 23, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Vanderhaar is survived by his wife, parents, along with a sister and brother, and a large extended family. Not to mention his second family of Bayfield volunteer firefighters, who will never forget his big smile and kind soul.

“It is an overwhelming response, but John was an overwhelming character in this community,” said Steenbeek.

Residents lined the route of a processional for Bayfield volunteer firefighter, John Vanderhaar, who died earlier in the month, on June 23, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)