Baseball Hall of Famer returns to London, Ont.

Fergie Jenkins Touring Labatt Park in London, Ont. on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Nick Paparella/CTV News London) Fergie Jenkins Touring Labatt Park in London, Ont. on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Nick Paparella/CTV News London)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver