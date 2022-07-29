Baseball Hall of Famer returns to London, Ont.

Major League baseball great Fergie Jenkins is back in London to throw out the first pitch at tonight’s London Majors game.

Jenkins pitched for the Majors for two years in the 1980s after his days in MLB were over. At the time he was living in Blenheim.

“It was great playing here, I was 40 and still in good shape at the time,” says Jenkins.

“At the time I made a 60/40 deal which meant 60 per cent of the gate would go to help cancer research.”

Jenkins spent the morning touring historical Labatt Park in London which are the oldest baseball grounds in the world.

Raised in Chatham, Ont. Jenkins who is almost 80 years of age, now lives in Texas.

He played in the big leagues for almost 20 years, mostly with the Chicago Cubs.